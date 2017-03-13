Auditions For GLAWPIGT Announced, Workshop Scheduled For March 20
The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Annie Hogan Byrd Auditorium and will assist students to prepare for the April 10 auditions as well as provide more information about the program. The workshop is open to any student who will be third to eighth grade in the 2017-18 school year who wishes to learn more about the GLAWPIGT program or any student simply interested in learning better presentation skills.
