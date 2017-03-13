Andrew Johnson Site's Hinkle To Lead History Happy Hour
Chester Inn State Historic Site, on Main Street in Jonesborough, will launch a History Happy Hour on March 23. Kendra Hinkle of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville will present the first program. Chester Inn State Historic Site, on Main Street in Jonesborough, will launch a History Happy Hour on March 23. Kendra Hinkle of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Greeneville will present the first program.
