Airport Ready To Focus On 'Details' Now That 'Big Things' Done
Now that the Greeneville-Greene County Municipal Airport's financial situation is more manageable due to a refinancing completed in 2016 and its "line-of-sight" repair project is complete, Airport Authority Chairman Janet Malone is happy to look back on 2016 as a year of "continuing stabilization." As for 2017, she sees the remainder of the coming year as a time to focus on less worrisome, day-to-day kinds of issues that have been somewhat overshadowed by the more major concerns that had to be dealt with over past months.
The Greenville Sun.
|
