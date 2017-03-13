Airport Budget Workshop Delayed; Meet...

Airport Budget Workshop Delayed; Meeting Becomes Talk Session

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A planned budget workshop and called meeting for the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority did not go according to plan Monday morning and was bumped to the next regular meeting of the authority, scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m. in Greeneville Town Hall. Authority member John Waddle, also a county commissioner, was to lead the budget workshop but said he found, after getting to the meeting, that he lacked some of the documents he needed to proceed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teddy Lawing back in uniform for Greene County ... 1 hr OLD CROW 11
why do people call greeneville GVegas? (Feb '11) 1 hr James 26
Does anyone know what happen to April Wills 1 hr Inquisitor 9
Ashlee Morton in horse creek 1 hr Inquisitor 3
Shocked and Upset 1 hr Inquisitor 1
At Last: A REAL MAN as EPA Administrator! 1 hr Inquisitor 15
Obama Wiretapping 1 hr Inquisitor 1
he will not divide us in greene county 6 hr Pointer 107
TrumpCare 7 hr Rebel Yell 32
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Greene County was issued at March 15 at 2:44AM CDT

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,559,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC