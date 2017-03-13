Airport Budget Workshop Delayed; Meeting Becomes Talk Session

A planned budget workshop and called meeting for the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority did not go according to plan Monday morning and was bumped to the next regular meeting of the authority, scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m. in Greeneville Town Hall. Authority member John Waddle, also a county commissioner, was to lead the budget workshop but said he found, after getting to the meeting, that he lacked some of the documents he needed to proceed.

