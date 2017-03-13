Airport Budget Workshop Delayed; Meeting Becomes Talk Session
A planned budget workshop and called meeting for the Greeneville-Greene County Airport Authority did not go according to plan Monday morning and was bumped to the next regular meeting of the authority, scheduled for March 27 at 9 a.m. in Greeneville Town Hall. Authority member John Waddle, also a county commissioner, was to lead the budget workshop but said he found, after getting to the meeting, that he lacked some of the documents he needed to proceed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
