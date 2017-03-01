Aggravated Robbery Suspect Taken Arre...

Aggravated Robbery Suspect Taken Arrested

A man who allegedly pulled a gun on a homeowner during a robbery attempt last October was taken into custody Wednesday by Greeneville police in connection with charges of aggravated robbery and carrying or possessing a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond of $12,000 was set for Michael Todd Stansel Jr., 31, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, pending a first scheduled appearance today in General Sessions Court.

