Afton Woman Charged With 1st-Degree Murder
Sheriff Pat Hankins speaks to members of the media Wednesday afternoon regarding an arrest made in the Jessica Morrison death case dating from August 2016. An arrest has been made in the case of the murder of a 21-year-old Greeneville woman, Jessica Nicole Morrison, whose body was found in August on Jud Neal Loop.
|
