Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases
Superseding indictments in the cases of Kendra Lashae Tweed and Erick Eugene Jones Jr., charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse and neglect in connection with the December 2014 deaths of two of Tweed's daughters, were handed up this week by a Greene County Grand Jury. Charges against Tweed, 24, and Jones, 23, remain the same.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Greeneville Names New Town Planner
|26 min
|Huar
|2
|TrumpCare is now FailCare
|28 min
|Huar
|18
|allen they bumb pridemore
|29 min
|Huar
|4
|Samantha cutshaw
|59 min
|Ebby92
|2
|Atheists
|1 hr
|Big Bang
|34
|Breaking news!
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|13
|No Trumpcare vote
|3 hr
|lol
|8
|Smith Arrested for 2 counts Murder
|4 hr
|Noel
|37
|SG moving to AA
|14 hr
|Analysis
|109
|2 found dead last night in greene county
|16 hr
|Joe
|18
|
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC