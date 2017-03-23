Additional Indictments Filed In Murder Cases

Superseding indictments in the cases of Kendra Lashae Tweed and Erick Eugene Jones Jr., charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse and neglect in connection with the December 2014 deaths of two of Tweed's daughters, were handed up this week by a Greene County Grand Jury. Charges against Tweed, 24, and Jones, 23, remain the same.

