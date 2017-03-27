3 Chances Remain To Catch Antics Of Turpin Family

The Turpin family of "Dearly Departed" will continue to create Southern-style hilarity as they struggle to get the patriarch buried in three more performances at The Capitol Theatre of Greeneville. Among the cast are, from left: Marci Nimick as Suzanne Turpin, Jeff Klepper as Junior Turpin, Larry Bunton as Ray-Bud Turpin, Susan Craig as Raynelle Turpin and Pam Gosnell as Aunt Marguerite.

