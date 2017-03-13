2 Injured In Interstate Wreck
The Tennessee Highway Patrol continues an investigation into a two-vehicle wreck about 5:45 a.m. this morning on southbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 24. Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, said that a Dodge Caravan rolled over several times off the right side of I-81. It contained two males and three females.
