2 Arrested In DTF Drug Bust
There are 2 comments on the The Greenville Sun story from Yesterday, titled 2 Arrested In DTF Drug Bust. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:
A quantity of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics and a firearm were seized Tuesday morning from a house at 303 Cherry St. in Greeneville. A man and woman who lived there were charged with multiple drug possession counts, according to a news release from the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and reports from a DTF agent.
#1 Yesterday
Hawkins county assisted? You'd think Cocke county would be assisting as bad as the drugs are up and down the mountain. Specially meth.
United States
#2 18 hrs ago
Hood luck
