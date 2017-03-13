There are on the The Greenville Sun story from Yesterday, titled 2 Arrested In DTF Drug Bust. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

A quantity of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics and a firearm were seized Tuesday morning from a house at 303 Cherry St. in Greeneville. A man and woman who lived there were charged with multiple drug possession counts, according to a news release from the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and reports from a DTF agent.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.