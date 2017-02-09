Woman In Head-On Crash Charged With DUI
One of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday on Blue Springs Parkway was charged Thursday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Allison Carmen Dosher, 29, of 5601 Blue Springs Parkway, remains at the Johnson City Medical Center being treated for injuries she suffered in the crash about noon Wednesday between Main Street and Emerald Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do antibiotics give you the shits? (Feb '13)
|6 min
|Sarah
|25
|Trump golfing AGAIN!
|29 min
|Guest
|3
|Pipeline lies
|45 min
|Lolol
|18
|Living Out Their Lives on Facebook
|1 hr
|lol
|2
|Josh carter
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|Jack Setser is missing
|2 hr
|Collettea
|72
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|3 hr
|Really
|33
|Restaurant
|6 hr
|Ape Allen
|16
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC