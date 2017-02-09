Woman In Head-On Crash Charged With DUI

Woman In Head-On Crash Charged With DUI

One of the drivers involved in a two-vehicle head-on crash Wednesday on Blue Springs Parkway was charged Thursday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol with driving under the influence. Allison Carmen Dosher, 29, of 5601 Blue Springs Parkway, remains at the Johnson City Medical Center being treated for injuries she suffered in the crash about noon Wednesday between Main Street and Emerald Road.

