Updates To Capitol Theatre's Facade Coming This Spring
Work to repair the Capitol Theatre's marquee is likely to get underway soon, along with other planned upgrades to the theater's facade. Earlier this week, the Historic Zoning Commission approved plans for the South Main Street landmark that include repairs to the marquee and its lights, enclosure of the existing ticket booth and installation of granite and tile on the lower portion of the building's facade.
