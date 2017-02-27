Tusculum Considers Closing Portion Of...

Tusculum Considers Closing Portion Of Shiloh Road

A Tusculum College student crosses Shiloh Road this morning on a crosswalk. The possible closing of the stretch of Shiloh Road on campus to promote pedestrian safety was discussed Monday night at the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners by a representative from the college Board of Trustees.

