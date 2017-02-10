Trustee: Tax Collections On Par With Last Year
As of Friday, Greene County had received $12.62 million in tax revenue for the 2016 tax year, or 53.27 percent of the total due for that year, County Trustee Nathan Holt told The Greeneville Sun Friday. That percentage is down slightly from the percentage-of-total that had been paid by the same date last year, but slightly higher in dollar amount.
