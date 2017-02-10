Trustee: Tax Collections On Par With ...

Trustee: Tax Collections On Par With Last Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Greenville Sun

As of Friday, Greene County had received $12.62 million in tax revenue for the 2016 tax year, or 53.27 percent of the total due for that year, County Trustee Nathan Holt told The Greeneville Sun Friday. That percentage is down slightly from the percentage-of-total that had been paid by the same date last year, but slightly higher in dollar amount.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
She will use you and ruin your life 11 min Casey 6
not only trump!!!! 13 min OMG 52
poor driving! 1 hr Concerned Resident 1
Big Rig= Big Problems 1 hr Concerned Resident 1
President Trump 1 hr weber 32
Why do you go to church? 1 hr Really 35
What happened at Walmart tonight? 2 hr Mrs Roberson 42
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,730 • Total comments across all topics: 278,820,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC