Transportation bills up for consideration again before transportation subcommittee tomorrow
The transportation subcommittee could hear the Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation bill and Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville's, transportation bill Wednesday at noon. So far, the 8-member committee, which will be the first to vote on the proposed transportation bills, has not yet discussed them during its subcommittee meetings.
