Transportation bills up for considera...

Transportation bills up for consideration again before transportation subcommittee tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The transportation subcommittee could hear the Gov. Bill Haslam's transportation bill and Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville's, transportation bill Wednesday at noon. So far, the 8-member committee, which will be the first to vote on the proposed transportation bills, has not yet discussed them during its subcommittee meetings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HomeWreckers of Walmart DC. 3 min Stacks 1
Tobey Howell 4 min Best friends 6
Cassidy miller 4 min Not the 1 104
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 6 min Princess Hey 10,913
donald ray davis 18 min Not the 1 2
Review: Harris Country Meats (Apr '13) 34 min Ummm 16
Pandas may become extinct 39 min Panda bear 13
What would Jesus say? 8 hr weber 21
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC