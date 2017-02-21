Train Excursion To Explore East TN Mo...

Train Excursion To Explore East TN Mountains

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum has announced a spring rail excursion through the scenic Hiwassee River Gorge in East Tennessee on Saturday, April 1. "The excursion offers an opportunity to ride the rails through one of the most beautiful river gorges in the United States as the railroad tracks travel along the Hiwassee River," according to a news release. The rail trip will take a 50-mile, 3.5-hour round trip rail excursion along the river to the "Hiwassee Loop."

