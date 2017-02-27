Town Announces Changes At Fairgrounds...

Town Announces Changes At Fairgrounds Road Intersection

22 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

On Wednesday, the intersection of Fairgrounds Road and Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, shown above, will be changed from a four-way stop to a two-way stop, a news release from the Town of Greeneville announces. Drivers are being alerted that, after the modification, traffic on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive will no longer be required to stop at the intersection.

