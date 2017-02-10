To Celebrate 90th
Her daughter, Zerudia Rogers, and sons, Michael Blue and Donnie Blue, invite all her friends and family to call her at 639-9706 or send cards to her at 919 Wesley Ave., Greeneville, TN 37743. Mrs. Blue was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Warrensburg to the late Noah and Mamie Houston Banks Rader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fellers girls of sunnyside that like to cheat o...
|44 min
|Cousin
|14
|Trump golfing AGAIN!
|1 hr
|Guest
|8
|why do antibiotics give you the shits? (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|whothehellcares-
|26
|Rude drivers in Greeneville
|1 hr
|Jack
|19
|Living Out Their Lives on Facebook
|1 hr
|NotUrFBFriend
|3
|marie tweed (Apr '11)
|2 hr
|Holmes
|48
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|3 hr
|z0neCrew
|34
|Jack Setser is missing
|8 hr
|Collettea
|72
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC