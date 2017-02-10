To Celebrate 90th

To Celebrate 90th

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Her daughter, Zerudia Rogers, and sons, Michael Blue and Donnie Blue, invite all her friends and family to call her at 639-9706 or send cards to her at 919 Wesley Ave., Greeneville, TN 37743. Mrs. Blue was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Warrensburg to the late Noah and Mamie Houston Banks Rader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fellers girls of sunnyside that like to cheat o... 44 min Cousin 14
Trump golfing AGAIN! 1 hr Guest 8
why do antibiotics give you the shits? (Feb '13) 1 hr whothehellcares- 26
Rude drivers in Greeneville 1 hr Jack 19
Living Out Their Lives on Facebook 1 hr NotUrFBFriend 3
marie tweed (Apr '11) 2 hr Holmes 48
What happened at Walmart tonight? 3 hr z0neCrew 34
Jack Setser is missing 8 hr Collettea 72
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,747,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC