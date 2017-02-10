To Celebrate 90th

Her daughter, Zerudia Rogers, and sons, Michael Blue and Donnie Blue, invite all her friends and family to call her at 639-9706 or send cards to her at 919 Wesley Ave., Greeneville, TN 37743. Mrs. Blue was born Feb. 11, 1927, in Warrensburg to the late Noah and Mamie Houston Banks Rader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.