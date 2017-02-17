To Celebrate 80th
Betty Cogburn Stockton, of the Hardin's Chapel community, will celebrate her 80th birthday with a celebration from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Hardin's Chapel Community Center on the Baileyton Highway. She worked at the former Greeneville Hospital and former Greene County Bank, now Capital Bank, and delivered papers for The Greeneville Sun with her late husband, Lewis Cogburn, for 26 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump golfing
|9 min
|Trumpisdumb
|60
|Jewish haters
|15 min
|Trumpisdumb
|29
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|10,830
|Phat Cafe ..... Park Overall
|1 hr
|Phat Pat
|35
|karen black at dtr (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|The one to be
|20
|Lawn Mower repair
|2 hr
|Really
|7
|Meth heads in Mosheim
|2 hr
|Really
|17
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC