Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam delivers 2017 State of the State Address

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam delivered his annual State of the State Address to a joint convention of the legislature this week, unveiling his budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Haslam addressed multiple issues during the State of the State, the most prominent of which include job recruitment and infrastructure investments, bolstering the state's Rainy Day Fund, a continued push to make government more efficient and effective, and major contributions in both K-12 and higher education.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.