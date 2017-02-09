Teens Injured In Crash Wednesday Night

Two teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Rufe Taylor Road. Greeneville police Officer Michael Ball said in a report that a 1999 Honda Accord driven by 16-year-old Skyllar G. Blackburn, Of Liberty Hill Road South, Chuckey, was eastbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Rufe Taylor Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.