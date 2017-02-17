Tapestry Of Faith Women's Retreat Announced
The third annual Tapestry of Faith Women's Retreat will be held Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, at Elijah's Harbor Christian Retreat in Greeneville, a news release says. The conference will be held April 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on April 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. "The retreat will allow women the opportunity to slow down and savor time with God and each other," said Susan D. Crum, founder of Tapestry of Faith, in the release.
