String Of DUIs Charged Over Weekend
Fred Allen Poore, 43, of 1306 Old Snapps Ferry Road, was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the Quick Stop market at 1801 W. Main St. on a report of a man "passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle," Officer Michael Ball said in a report.
