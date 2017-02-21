String Of DUIs Charged Over Weekend

String Of DUIs Charged Over Weekend

Fred Allen Poore, 43, of 1306 Old Snapps Ferry Road, was charged Saturday night by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-3rd offense, violation of the implied consent law and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the Quick Stop market at 1801 W. Main St. on a report of a man "passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle," Officer Michael Ball said in a report.

