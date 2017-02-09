Splash Pad To Open This Spring
Earlier this week, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase two more pieces of playground equipment for the site, which incorporates water jets for splashy fun. Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson said most of the work on the town's newest recreational facility has been completed.
