Splash Pad To Open This Spring

Splash Pad To Open This Spring

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Earlier this week, the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a request from the Parks and Recreation Department to purchase two more pieces of playground equipment for the site, which incorporates water jets for splashy fun. Parks and Recreation Director Butch Patterson said most of the work on the town's newest recreational facility has been completed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justice prevails yet again 18 min ATTICUS FINCH 7
Paris to build 8-foot-high bulletproof glass wa... 20 min ATTICUS FINCH 5
What happened at Walmart tonight? 44 min ATTICUS FINCH 26
Restaurant 3 hr Big John 12
Debbie Gray...Does Anyone Know Her? (May '15) 4 hr goodluck 25
Jack Setser is missing 4 hr myheartgoesouttoy... 71
U.S. Nitrogen jobs 6 hr Really 4
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC