Schools Hope Extra Day Off Will Let Illnesses 'Run Their Course'
City school leaders are hoping the extra day off Friday combined with an already scheduled midwinter break coming up Monday and Tuesday will stop the upward trend of the system's absentee rate in recent days. On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Education granted Greeneville City Director of Schools Dr. Jeff Moorhouse's request to use one of the system's stockpiled "snow days" as numbers of students absent due to illness grew during the course of the week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth heads in Mosheim
|43 min
|info
|13
|Prepare 4 war
|2 hr
|Retread
|12
|Jack Setser is missing
|4 hr
|Fredia
|86
|Inquire
|4 hr
|Chloryl hydrate
|3
|Apartments in Greeneville with pool?
|4 hr
|Wow
|3
|Jessica Longworth (Mar '11)
|4 hr
|Jessica longworth
|9
|Kelly Anne Conway
|5 hr
|whotoob
|44
|Hysterical Orange Gibbon Gives Press Conference
|8 hr
|welfare queen
|28
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC