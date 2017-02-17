Schools Hope Extra Day Off Will Let I...

Schools Hope Extra Day Off Will Let Illnesses 'Run Their Course'

City school leaders are hoping the extra day off Friday combined with an already scheduled midwinter break coming up Monday and Tuesday will stop the upward trend of the system's absentee rate in recent days. On Friday, the Tennessee Department of Education granted Greeneville City Director of Schools Dr. Jeff Moorhouse's request to use one of the system's stockpiled "snow days" as numbers of students absent due to illness grew during the course of the week.

