Rescue Squad, Kids Free Dog Trapped In Drain Pipe

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Watauga Democrat

Penny, the 5-year-old red tick coonhound, is helped out of a drainage pipe after being stuck overnight Saturday and most of the day Sunday. Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad Captain Kevin "Bucky" Ayers helps 9-year-old Kailee Carter while she wiggles into a drainage tile to try to get a rope around a dog trapped there Saturday night and much of Sunday.

