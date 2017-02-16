Rescue Squad, Kids Free Dog Trapped In Drain Pipe

Penny, the 5-year-old red tick coonhound, is helped out of a drainage pipe after being stuck overnight Saturday and most of the day Sunday. Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad Captain Kevin "Bucky" Ayers helps 9-year-old Kailee Carter while she wiggles into a drainage tile to try to get a rope around a dog trapped there Saturday night and much of Sunday.

