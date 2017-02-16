Rescue Squad, Kids Free Dog Trapped In Drain Pipe
Penny, the 5-year-old red tick coonhound, is helped out of a drainage pipe after being stuck overnight Saturday and most of the day Sunday. Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad Captain Kevin "Bucky" Ayers helps 9-year-old Kailee Carter while she wiggles into a drainage tile to try to get a rope around a dog trapped there Saturday night and much of Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Meth heads in Mosheim
|14 min
|Collettea
|10
|Kim Harper and Jarrod Harper
|37 min
|Any ideas
|1
|Hysterical Orange Gibbon Gives Press Conference
|43 min
|lol
|8
|Park Overall The Most Hypocritical Hater Ever
|1 hr
|Thomas Clancy
|15
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|-Glinda-
|10,769
|Orange hypocrite
|1 hr
|[email protected]
|33
|camp creek
|1 hr
|Lol
|3
|Why do you go to church?
|3 hr
|just think
|57
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC