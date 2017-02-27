Report: Driver Flees Traffic Stop

An Amity Road man who allegedly tried to outrun Greeneville police after a traffic stop Saturday afternoon was charged with violating the habitual motor vehicle offender law and other offenses. William L. Holt, 49, of 517 Amity Road, was also charged with felony reckless endangerment, evading arrest and public intoxication.

