Publix Hosts Job Fair To Fill Out Pos...

Publix Hosts Job Fair To Fill Out Positions

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Publix Retail Staffing Specialist Nneka Wells, standing, helps jobseekers complete applications for a new Publix grocery store opening in Greeneville later this year. The job fair started Wednesday at the General Morgan Inn and will continue from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hysterical Orange Gibbon Gives Press Conference 23 min Jethro 18
Brigette Foster 40 min Touche 2
Tusculm and the town 56 min Prospects Dad 27
Cassidy miller 1 hr what ever 88
Prepare 4 war 1 hr whothehellcares- 6
camp creek 1 hr DEADBEATS 13
I love you Mommy!!! 1 hr Mrs Roberson 5
Jack Setser is missing 3 hr Laney 83
Orange hypocrite 16 hr Trumpisdumb 40
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,944,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC