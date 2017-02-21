Public Library To Host Knoxville Symp...

Public Library To Host Knoxville Symphony Orchestra For Storytime Performances

A string quartet from Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will visit the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library March 7 for Storytime Performances for preschool children and their families. A string quartet from Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will visit the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library March 7 for Storytime Performances for preschool children and their families.

