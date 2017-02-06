Police Search For Man After Alleged Knife Attack
A man is sought by Greeneville police following an alleged aggravated assault involving a knife about 11 a.m. Saturday in an apartment in the 1700 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. The victim told officers that before the incident, he and the suspect were "drinking alcohol with a female but did not know her information," Officer Michael Ball said in a report.
