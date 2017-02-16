Police: Man Charged After Bailing From Moving Car
A Greeneville man who allegedly tried to outrace police late Tuesday night was taken into custody after fleeing on foot from a moving car. Christopher B. Hinkle, 30, of 103 Cumberland Drive, was charged with a felony count of evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a revoked license and a registration violation.
