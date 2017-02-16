Police: Man Charged After Bailing Fro...

Police: Man Charged After Bailing From Moving Car

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A Greeneville man who allegedly tried to outrace police late Tuesday night was taken into custody after fleeing on foot from a moving car. Christopher B. Hinkle, 30, of 103 Cumberland Drive, was charged with a felony count of evading arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule VI drug, driving on a revoked license and a registration violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Grammys 55 min whotoob 6
How can you tell if someone is Jewish? (Aug '11) 1 hr Jew 61
Jack Setser is missing 1 hr Ted 81
Brother Hood 3 hr Collettea 4
Crysstal 3 hr lol 2
Fred Dobson (Mar '11) 4 hr Single mom of 3 76
camp creek 6 hr Dare2love 8
Orange hypocrite 6 hr Trumpisdumb 40
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC