Planners Will Discuss New Taco Bell Tuesday
Revised plans for a new Taco Bell restaurant location on the Asheville Highway will be reviewed by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. In October, the commission signed off on plans for a new Taco Bell restaurant at 109 Asheville Highway - the site where Walters State Community College had operated its Welding and Advanced Manufacturing Training Program since 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iron Riders Bike Club (Aug '10)
|10 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|396
|Trump golfing AGAIN!
|13 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|21
|Who had the biggest bush back in tha day?
|15 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|10
|not only trump!!!!
|16 min
|Guest
|7
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|17 min
|Princess Hey
|10,733
|U.S. Nitrogen jobs
|40 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|13
|Jack Setser is missing
|48 min
|Healing
|73
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|7 hr
|ATTICUS FINCH
|36
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC