Planners Will Discuss New Taco Bell T...

Planners Will Discuss New Taco Bell Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Revised plans for a new Taco Bell restaurant location on the Asheville Highway will be reviewed by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. In October, the commission signed off on plans for a new Taco Bell restaurant at 109 Asheville Highway - the site where Walters State Community College had operated its Welding and Advanced Manufacturing Training Program since 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Iron Riders Bike Club (Aug '10) 10 min ATTICUS FINCH 396
Trump golfing AGAIN! 13 min ATTICUS FINCH 21
Who had the biggest bush back in tha day? 15 min ATTICUS FINCH 10
not only trump!!!! 16 min Guest 7
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 17 min Princess Hey 10,733
U.S. Nitrogen jobs 40 min ATTICUS FINCH 13
Jack Setser is missing 48 min Healing 73
What happened at Walmart tonight? 7 hr ATTICUS FINCH 36
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,759,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC