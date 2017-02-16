Nurse Practitioners Join Kids First Pediatrics
Sylvia Boesch and Darla Morgan have joined Kids First Pediatrics of Northeast Tennessee as family nurse practitioners, according to a recent news release. Boesch and Morgan are working in the Greeneville practice, which is part of Takoma Regional Hospital.
