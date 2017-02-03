New
Calvin Shelton, of Greeneville, the 2016 Ruritan national president, donated 700 Rudy Ruritan bears and 100 chemo caps to Amanda Ward, a child life specialist at the Niswonger Children's Hospital. The organization also donated 200 bears donated to the Tennessee Highway Patrol Fall Branch Post and 200 to the Alzheimer's wards at local hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eric Jones (Dec '15)
|6 min
|Dont care
|8
|Debbie Gray...Does Anyone Know Her? (May '15)
|30 min
|Anna
|21
|Fellers girls of sunnyside that like to cheat o...
|32 min
|Cupid
|4
|Ever noticed this, too?
|54 min
|ATTICUS FINCH
|14
|Message we are sending to the world?
|1 hr
|Guest
|4
|Bill Bonney
|3 hr
|Heyyuuuu
|5
|joe byrd (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|dingleberry
|13
|Ever noticed this?????
|5 hr
|OMG
|30
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC