Man Pulled From River Faces Charges

A man who went into the Nolichucky River late Monday afternoon and was pulled to safety by Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel was charged by sheriff's deputies with resisting arrest and public intoxication. Brian Wesley Manuel, 47, of 702 Wesley Ave., was located by sheriff's deputies who responded to a call of a man "wading out into the river" underneath the Asheville Highway bridge, Sgt.

