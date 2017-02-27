Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge
Chad Brandon Pierce, 28, of 1108 W. Summer St., Hidden Oaks Apartments, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault in connection with an incident inside an apartment in the complex. Police investigating a disturbance report were told that a man and woman were yelling in an apartment, Officer Michael Ball said in a report.
