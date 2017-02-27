Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge

Man Faces Aggravated Assault Charge

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Chad Brandon Pierce, 28, of 1108 W. Summer St., Hidden Oaks Apartments, was charged early Sunday by Greeneville police with aggravated domestic assault in connection with an incident inside an apartment in the complex. Police investigating a disturbance report were told that a man and woman were yelling in an apartment, Officer Michael Ball said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The constitution 1 min Trumpisdumb 3
Trump's destruction of America could be a good ... 9 min Trumpisdumb 19
What would Jesus say? 14 min just think 9
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 32 min Princess Hey 10,904
More fake news 32 min Trumpisdumb 6
How many fngers can you Vag hold? 55 min BIG RED DICKENSON 25
jerry frye 1 hr THE EX 11
Fetishes and fantasies 9 hr Eddie 108
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,192,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC