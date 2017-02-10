Man Did Not Have Prior Warrant

Man Did Not Have Prior Warrant

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A man charged with assault by Greeneville police after an alleged attack on another man on Feb. 5 did not have another warrant served for domestic assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 33 min Princess Hey 10,737
Prostitutes of Greeneville 36 min Trumpisdumb 3
Why do you go to church? 40 min unreal 7
not only trump!!!! 1 hr Trumpisdumb 14
Trump golfing AGAIN! 2 hr Yourachild 28
Woman BURSTED at Jail!! 2 hr Ron Jeremy 12
haley banks pregnant 2 hr unreal 2
What happened at Walmart tonight? 14 hr ATTICUS FINCH 36
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC