Man Did Not Have Prior Warrant
A man charged with assault by Greeneville police after an alleged attack on another man on Feb. 5 did not have another warrant served for domestic assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|33 min
|Princess Hey
|10,737
|Prostitutes of Greeneville
|36 min
|Trumpisdumb
|3
|Why do you go to church?
|40 min
|unreal
|7
|not only trump!!!!
|1 hr
|Trumpisdumb
|14
|Trump golfing AGAIN!
|2 hr
|Yourachild
|28
|Woman BURSTED at Jail!!
|2 hr
|Ron Jeremy
|12
|haley banks pregnant
|2 hr
|unreal
|2
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|14 hr
|ATTICUS FINCH
|36
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC