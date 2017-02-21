Man Charged With DUI, Child Endangerment

A man was charged late Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Sebastian L. Carter, 26, of 260 Bailey Ave., was held on no bond pending a first scheduled appearance today in General Sessions Court.

