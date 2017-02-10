Kayla Marie Hale Weds Phillip Eugene Jennings Jr.
Kayla Marie Hale, of Limestone, and Phillip Eugene Jennings Jr., of Greeneville, were married at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 2017, at Victory Church of God. The bride's parents are Lori and Tim Jones, of Limestone.
