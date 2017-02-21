It Happened Here
Jacob Ira Stapleton , 34, of 60 Brunner St., was charged Tuesday by Baileyton police with violation of the sex offender act. Stapleton was allegedly living within 1,000 feet of a school in violation of the law, police Chief Joshua Ferguson said in a report.
|
