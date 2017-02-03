There are on the The Greenville Sun story from 1 hr ago, titled It Happened Here For Feb. 4. In it, The Greenville Sun reports that:

Lisa Jo Crawford , 51, of 4340 Jearoldstown Road, was charged Thursday by sheriff's deputies with aggravated burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft over $500 and vandalism over $1,000. Deputies responded to an ADT alarm activation in the 4100 block of Jearoldstown Road.

