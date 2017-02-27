It Happened Here For Feb. 28
Rodney N. Rudd , 31, of Meadowlark Drive, Jonesborough, was charged Sunday with criminal simulation and served a failure to appear warrant in connection with another case. On Jan. 29, 2016, Rudd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase food at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's restaurant on Asheville Highway in Greeneville.
