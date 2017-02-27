It Happened Here For Feb. 28

It Happened Here For Feb. 28

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Rodney N. Rudd , 31, of Meadowlark Drive, Jonesborough, was charged Sunday with criminal simulation and served a failure to appear warrant in connection with another case. On Jan. 29, 2016, Rudd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase food at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's restaurant on Asheville Highway in Greeneville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Flaggers sentenced to prison 2 min not weber 10
The Lord, he does what I say, bigly 7 min just think 3
Two months in and here's the top 10 accomplishm... 8 min Murican Patriot 1
looking for one on one training with you or chi... 59 min amazing offers 1
Matt Burkey (Jul '15) 1 hr who 27
Does anyone have a healthy female cat? 1 hr Liberal 17
How do I file taxes if I haven't worked all year (Jan '11) 2 hr Bobby 65
What would Jesus say? 3 hr weber 21
Fetishes and fantasies Mon Eddie 108
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,178 • Total comments across all topics: 279,212,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC