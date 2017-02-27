It Happened Here For Feb. 27

Dee Lamar Metcalf , 45, of 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, was charged Friday by sheriff's deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked or suspended license and public intoxication. Deputies received a call about a man passed out in a truck in the parking lot of the Creekside Market on Asheville Highway.

