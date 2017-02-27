It Happened Here For Feb. 27
Dee Lamar Metcalf , 45, of 376 Walton Circle, Mosheim, was charged Friday by sheriff's deputies with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked or suspended license and public intoxication. Deputies received a call about a man passed out in a truck in the parking lot of the Creekside Market on Asheville Highway.
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Burkey (Jul '15)
|6 min
|Matt Burkey
|20
|What would Jesus say?
|9 min
|Really
|18
|The constitution
|30 min
|Lance Corporal Bubba
|12
|Rick Maupin
|1 hr
|Dr Spek
|5
|Budget fix?
|1 hr
|Really
|3
|The Lord, he does what I say, bigly
|1 hr
|Donald Jesus Trump
|1
|New business called Pool Source (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Sucks
|17
|Fetishes and fantasies
|12 hr
|Eddie
|108
