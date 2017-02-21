It Happened Here For Feb. 24
Michael Shane Davis Jr., 19, of 441 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday by sheriff's deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Davis was seen driving left of center, texting while driving and littering, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
