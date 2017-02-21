It Happened Here For Feb. 24

It Happened Here For Feb. 24

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Michael Shane Davis Jr., 19, of 441 Bearfield Road, Chuckey, was charged Wednesday by sheriff's deputies with driving under the influence following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Davis was seen driving left of center, texting while driving and littering, Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's destruction of America could be a good ... 7 min todd tadpole 14
jerry frye 7 min Sasha 6
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 12 min -Papa-Smurf- 10,871
When does Trump leave? 12 min Better call Tyrone 6
Who Remembers Hams Drive In? (Oct '11) 20 min RENESNE 53
Why are pro white discussions deleted? 39 min Black Trump 23
News Police Say Man Clocked Driving In Excess Of 100... (May '16) 43 min Fast 14
Fetishes and fantasies 4 hr Dare2love 33
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC