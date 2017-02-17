It Happened Here For Feb. 16
Horace Sidney Ebbs , 45, whose last known address was on Greystone Road, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with a felony count of vandalism and theft under $1,000, Greeneville police Detective Gina Holt said in a report. Between Feb. 9 and 10, Ebbs and a female suspect allegedly twice entered the Old Stage Wash House laundromat at 15 Old Stage Road and took an estimated $50 from coin-operated laundry machines, a report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crysstal
|33 min
|Silver
|4
|Meth heads in Mosheim
|59 min
|Fester49
|12
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|-Papa-Smurf-
|10,775
|camp creek
|1 hr
|Mamabear
|14
|Tonia cutshall (May '16)
|1 hr
|Guest1223
|4
|Mail carrier won't pickup my mail??? (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Mail Sender
|188
|Prepare 4 war
|1 hr
|Verlin Kruger
|11
|Orange hypocrite
|1 hr
|Verlin Kruger
|41
|Jack Setser is missing
|8 hr
|Laney
|83
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC