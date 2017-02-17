It Happened Here For Feb. 16

Horace Sidney Ebbs , 45, whose last known address was on Greystone Road, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with a felony count of vandalism and theft under $1,000, Greeneville police Detective Gina Holt said in a report. Between Feb. 9 and 10, Ebbs and a female suspect allegedly twice entered the Old Stage Wash House laundromat at 15 Old Stage Road and took an estimated $50 from coin-operated laundry machines, a report said.

