It Happened Here For Feb. 14
Brittany M. Mayhew , 28, of Houston Valley Road, was charged Sunday night with domestic assault by Greeneville police after officers responded to a complaint in the first block of East Ocean Boulevard. When police arrived, the alleged victim said Mayhew was "acting erratic and had been walking around the park naked," Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|not only trump!!!!
|9 min
|Samiam
|68
|idjets
|26 min
|Atticus Finch
|4
|Need an Abortion Clinic
|3 hr
|Dream On
|56
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,758
|South Central Ball Field Eyesore
|7 hr
|Really
|2
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|7 hr
|whothehellcares-
|47
|I love you Mommy!!!
|7 hr
|Mr Important
|4
|Why do you go to church?
|8 hr
|Dare2love
|52
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC