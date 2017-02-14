It Happened Here For Feb. 14

It Happened Here For Feb. 14

Brittany M. Mayhew , 28, of Houston Valley Road, was charged Sunday night with domestic assault by Greeneville police after officers responded to a complaint in the first block of East Ocean Boulevard. When police arrived, the alleged victim said Mayhew was "acting erratic and had been walking around the park naked," Officer Eric Davis said in a report.

