It Happened Here For Feb. 10

It Happened Here For Feb. 10

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

Danny R. Batts , 34, of 833 Kitchen Branch Road, was charged Tuesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license-4th offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Batts was pulled over for a seat belt violation and told police his driver's license was suspended, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Woman BURSTED at Jail!! 1 hr Person who knows ... 10
What happened at Walmart tonight? 2 hr ATTICUS FINCH 36
not only trump!!!! 2 hr ATTICUS FINCH 2
Trump golfing AGAIN! 2 hr ATTICUS FINCH 9
Betsy Williams (Mar '13) 3 hr Samiam 4
Who had the biggest bush back in tha day? 3 hr Samiam 9
fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10) 4 hr -Glinda- 10,726
Jack Setser is missing 15 hr Collettea 72
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,269 • Total comments across all topics: 278,754,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC