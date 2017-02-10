It Happened Here - Feb. 11
Marijuana possession and paraphernalia charges were filed Thursday afternoon against the passenger of a car stopped by Greeneville police for speeding. Driver Matthew J. Hill, 25, of 113 Indian Hills Circle, was charged with driving on a suspended license, having no proof of insurance and cited for speeding, Officer Shawn Hinkle said in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump golfing AGAIN!
|14 min
|OMG
|26
|Why do you go to church?
|17 min
|Think about it
|3
|Cassidy miller
|22 min
|beautiful day
|83
|86%
|24 min
|OMG
|1
|U.S. Nitrogen jobs
|27 min
|OMG
|14
|Vegan/vegetarian
|39 min
|Dare2love
|2
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|51 min
|-Papa-Smurf-
|10,734
|What happened at Walmart tonight?
|11 hr
|ATTICUS FINCH
|36
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC