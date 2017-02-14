Hospitals Restrict Visitation During ...

Hospitals Restrict Visitation During Flu Outbreak

With influenza activity in Northeast Tennessee at widespread levels, the region's hospitals are urging the public to take precautions to protect the most vulnerable members of the community. All of the hospitals operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System have put in place visitation restrictions in order to protect patients, officials announced on Monday.

