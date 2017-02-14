Hospitals Restrict Visitation During Flu Outbreak
With influenza activity in Northeast Tennessee at widespread levels, the region's hospitals are urging the public to take precautions to protect the most vulnerable members of the community. All of the hospitals operated by Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System have put in place visitation restrictions in order to protect patients, officials announced on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Greeneville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|sasha cox (Nov '14)
|28 min
|Her friend
|5
|Responsible Pet Owners
|55 min
|Melissa1333
|32
|Angus-Palm /Worthington (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|The rock
|27
|fun thing to do ***Keep a Word~Drop a Word*** (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|-Papa-Smurf-
|10,759
|not only trump!!!!
|4 hr
|Samiam
|69
|idjets
|4 hr
|Atticus Finch
|4
|Need an Abortion Clinic
|8 hr
|Dream On
|56
|Why do you go to church?
|12 hr
|Dare2love
|52
Find what you want!
Search Greeneville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC