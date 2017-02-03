Hawk, Casada's alternative transporta...

Hawk, Casada's alternative transportation plan gets mixed reviews in delegation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville and Rep. Glen Casada, R-Thompson's Station, announced yesterday an alternative to Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax increase for the users of Tennessee roads. Casada said that he does not believe the governor's plan will receive enough votes to pass, so he is looking to alternatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Greeneville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
It's okay when it's our orange lord and savior 28 min ATTICUS FINCH 7
Kelly Anne Conway 55 min ATTICUS FINCH 18
We need a purge 1 hr Samiam 8
Starting DTR 1 hr ATTICUS FINCH 28
Just announced! 500th post wins trip to Hawaii. (Dec '14) 1 hr _MrsB_ 271
***** last post wins ***** (Oct '14) 1 hr _MrsB_ 2,917
I love you Mommy!!! 1 hr Resident 1
See all Greeneville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Greeneville Forum Now

Greeneville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Greeneville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Greeneville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,711 • Total comments across all topics: 278,532,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC